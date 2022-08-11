Survey: Fewer Teens Using Facebook

Fewer teens are using Facebook, opting instead for YouTube, according to a Pew Research Center survey released this week.

Just 32% of teens ages 13 through 17 say they use Facebook, a sharp decline over the last six years — 71% of teens reported using Facebook in 2014-15.

Instead, 95% of teens said they use YouTube; 67% said TikTok; followed by Instagram (62%) and Snapchat (59%).

Twitter, Twitch, WhatsApp, Reddit, and Tumblr were used less than Facebook.

The survey also found:

Teen boys are more likely than teen girls to say they use YouTube, Twitch, and Reddit, whereas teen girls are more likely than teen boys to use TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Higher shares of Black and Hispanic teens report using TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp compared with white teens.

35% of teens said they were using one of the top five platforms “almost constantly.”

The share of teens who say they are online almost constantly has roughly doubled since 2014-15 (46% now and 24% then).

Since 2014-2015, there has been a 22-percentage point increase in the number of teens who report having access to a smartphone.

The survey of 1,316 teens was conducted April 14 to May 4.