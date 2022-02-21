High-Level Facebook Employee Fired After Allegedly Grooming Supposed 13-Year-Old Boy

A high-level Facebook employee was fired after he was caught allegedly grooming a supposed 13-year-old boy in a vigilante pedophile sting operation last week.

Jeren Miles, a 35-year-old community development manager for Facebook's parent company Meta, allegedly arranged to meet 13-year-old Corey in a Columbus, Ohio, hotel room after exchanging sexually explicit messages on Facebook Messenger, the Daily Mail reports.

"Corey" was actually a decoy account set up by the vigilante pedophile-hunting group Predator Catchers Indianapolis (PCI). Members of the group showed up at Miles' hotel room Wednesday night and livestreamed him confessing to sending the messages on Facebook.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reports that Facebook fired Miles and launched an internal investigation after the video went viral.

"The seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated," a Facebook spokesperson told the DCNF. "The individual is no longer employed with the company. We are actively investigating this situation and cannot provide further comment at this time."

PCI told the Mail that police have not yet responded to the evidence it submitted against Miles.

Group member Shanda Nolley told the news outlet that she has submitted evidence to both the Columbus Police Department and to police in Miles' home of Palm Springs, California, but has gotten no response from law enforcement.

"Nothing has been reported to us with that name," Palm Springs police spokesman Mike Casavan told the Mail.

Nolley sent a screenshot to the Mail of an email she sent to PSPD officer Miguel Torres reporting the alleged grooming and sharing the messages with the police department.

Nolley said she works with about 15 volunteers who have allegedly exposed approximately 200 pedophiles since the group was founded in March 2020.

She told the Mail that all of PCI's members are unpaid volunteers and the group's operations are funded by donations.

PCI's YouTube channel has also been flagged for breaching its terms of use, Nolley said.

"After all this went down, we got two strikes on our main YouTube channel," she said. "We get one more strike and they delete the channel. It's hard for us to find platforms where we can share this information. We're trying to educate communities and bring awareness to this issue."