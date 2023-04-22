×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: faa | nolen | biden | buttigieg

FAA Acting Chief Nolen to Leave Agency

Saturday, 22 April 2023 10:48 AM EDT

The Federal Aviation Administration's acting chief, Billy Nolen, will leave the regulator this summer after the White House nominates a new administrator, Nolen announced Friday.

"I'm immensely proud of what we accomplished together," Nolen wrote in a farewell letter to FAA employees, pointing to certification reform, new flight attendant rest rules, and progress on certifying electric air taxis as achievements the FAA made during his tenure.

"We have not been afraid to act to preserve the safest era in aviation history but to also say that our current record is not good enough," he wrote in the letter. "We should build a system so safe it doesn't require heroic intervention."

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the story.

The move is set to create a leadership vacuum at the aviation regulator after Reuters reported last month that President Joe Biden's nominee to head the agency was withdrawing his nomination after criticism from Republican lawmakers.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the top Republican on the Commerce Committee, had said he would support Nolen as FAA administrator nominee if tapped by the White House. However, congressional and industry officials said in recent weeks they did not think the White House would pick Nolen for the top job.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Nolen "has kept safety as the FAA's north star through one of the most complex periods in modern aviation."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Federal Aviation Administration's acting chief, Billy Nolen, will leave the regulator this summer after the White House nominates a new administrator, Nolen announced Friday.
faa, nolen, biden, buttigieg
230
2023-48-22
Saturday, 22 April 2023 10:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved