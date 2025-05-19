WATCH TV LIVE

FAA Investigates Second Newark Airport Radio Outage

Monday, 19 May 2025 04:19 PM EDT

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating another radio outage at the Newark, New Jersey, air traffic approach control center, less than three weeks after a 90-second loss of radar coverage and radio communications saddled Newark Liberty International Airport with rolling flight delays.

The disruption occurred around 11:35 a.m. Eastern time and all aircraft remained safely separated, the FAA said.

Newark air traffic has also been hit by a series of telecommunications service interruptions, including a serious incident on April 28 that led to dozens of flight diversions. The FAA last year relocated control of Newark's airspace to Philadelphia to address staffing and congested New York City-area traffic.

Denver International Airport lost all communications for nearly 90 seconds earlier this week.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

