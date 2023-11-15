FAA Blames Flying Risk on 'Recurring Gridlock' in Congress

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a report Wednesday that blames the increased risk of flying partly on the "recurring gridlock" in Congress and the threat of government shutdowns.

A six-member safety review team found that many operations issues related to process integrity, staffing, facilities, equipment and technology, are the result of "inadequate or inconsistent funding."

The report puts the blame on federal lawmakers for a series of government shutdowns and funding instability that make it more difficult for the agency to do its job and "contribute to increased safety risks."

"Recent Congresses have been plagued by recurring gridlock, which undermines the FAA's ability to effectively perform its mission," the report said.

It also summarized the FAA's funding woes and the numerous government shutdowns over the years that have contributed to the problem.

"This stop-and-start process in Congress has resulted in the disruption of critical activities, notably including the hiring and training of air traffic controllers," the report said. "It has also slowed down the implementation of key technology modernization programs, delayed thousands of flights, and held up billions of dollars of airport infrastructure investments."

"This situation makes it extremely difficult for the FAA to effectively conduct long-term business planning and execution," the agency added.

The report comes as Congress faces its third fiscal showdown of the year, with a Nov. 17 deadline to fund the federal government fast approaching. A shutdown would almost certainly snarl some of the busiest travel days of the year, which occur ahead of Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, the House passed a continuing resolution that would push the deadline into next year. The Senate is soon expected to vote on that bill.

Congress has increased the money allocated to the administration in recent years, but the report notes that much of it has been spent on airport improvements instead of flight safety.

The panel stressed that while flying is still safe, "system efficiency is suffering and funding challenges are eroding the margin of safety and increasing risk in the system," making it "unsustainable over the long-term."

According to the report, Congress should remove the constraints imposed by budget caps for the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, update the funding sources for the Airport and Airway Trust Fund to account for funding needs and changes and exempt the FAA from the operational effect of government shutdowns.