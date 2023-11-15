×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: faa | congress | government shutdown | aviation

FAA Blames Flying Risk on 'Recurring Gridlock' in Congress

By    |   Wednesday, 15 November 2023 05:21 PM EST

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a report Wednesday that blames the increased risk of flying partly on the "recurring gridlock" in Congress and the threat of government shutdowns.

A six-member safety review team found that many operations issues related to process integrity, staffing, facilities, equipment and technology, are the result of "inadequate or inconsistent funding."

The report puts the blame on federal lawmakers for a series of government shutdowns and funding instability that make it more difficult for the agency to do its job and "contribute to increased safety risks."

"Recent Congresses have been plagued by recurring gridlock, which undermines the FAA's ability to effectively perform its mission," the report said.

It also summarized the FAA's funding woes and the numerous government shutdowns over the years that have contributed to the problem.

"This stop-and-start process in Congress has resulted in the disruption of critical activities, notably including the hiring and training of air traffic controllers," the report said. "It has also slowed down the implementation of key technology modernization programs, delayed thousands of flights, and held up billions of dollars of airport infrastructure investments."

"This situation makes it extremely difficult for the FAA to effectively conduct long-term business planning and execution," the agency added.

The report comes as Congress faces its third fiscal showdown of the year, with a Nov. 17 deadline to fund the federal government fast approaching. A shutdown would almost certainly snarl some of the busiest travel days of the year, which occur ahead of Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, the House passed a continuing resolution that would push the deadline into next year. The Senate is soon expected to vote on that bill.

Congress has increased the money allocated to the administration in recent years, but the report notes that much of it has been spent on airport improvements instead of flight safety.

The panel stressed that while flying is still safe, "system efficiency is suffering and funding challenges are eroding the margin of safety and increasing risk in the system," making it "unsustainable over the long-term."

According to the report, Congress should remove the constraints imposed by budget caps for the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, update the funding sources for the Airport and Airway Trust Fund to account for funding needs and changes and exempt the FAA from the operational effect of government shutdowns.

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a report Wednesday that blames the increased risk of flying partly on the "recurring gridlock" in Congress and the threat of government shutdowns.
faa, congress, government shutdown, aviation
389
2023-21-15
Wednesday, 15 November 2023 05:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved