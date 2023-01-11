FAA Made Computer System Name Gender-Neutral

The government computer system that broke down Wednesday, causing the grounding of thousands of flights and upending travel plans for millions of passengers, might be antiquated, but its name was changed more than a year ago to cater to woke interests.

The system that broke down, called NOTAM, used to stand for "Notice to Airmen," but on Dec. 2, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an order that included changing the name to "Notice to Missions," "which is inclusive of all aviators and missions," according to the directive. It also was changed to include such unmanned aircraft as weather balloons and drones.

The Federal Women's Program, created in 1967 by President Lyndon B. Johnson to ensure women receive equal opportunity in every area of federal service, claimed one of its program objectives was a "recommendation for FAA policy to include that in general, all references should be nongender-specific (e.g., uncrewed as opposed to manned or unmanned). Replacement of language from airman and airmen to neutral terms like pilot, aircrew, or flight personnel. For example, Notice to Airmen is now to Notice to Air Missions."

Newsmax reached out to the FAA for comment.

In light of the cancelation fiasco, the American Accountability Foundation tweeted Wednesday: "With the FAA groundstop this morning, another reminder that Biden Admin wokeness knows no bounds. Dec. 2021 @FAANews put out a 176-page regulation changing 'Notice to Airmen' to 'Notice to Air Missions.'"

Responding to that tweet, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., tweeted: "Instead of focusing on real transportation issues, @SecretaryPete and his minions have focused on woke garbage like below. A regulation like this does not advance the FAA's mission 'to provide the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world.'"

