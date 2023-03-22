×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eyedrops | health care | bacterial outbreak

Recalled Eyedrops Blamed for 3 Bacterial Outbreak Deaths, 8 Blinded

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 March 2023 05:08 PM EDT

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that a multi-state bacterial outbreak that likely came from one of two different brands of contaminated eyedrops has injured 68 people, killed three, and blinded eight, since being discovered in February.

The agency said EzriCare and Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears eyedrop brands were contaminated with "an extensively drug-resistant strain of pseudomonas aerginosa," which, according to the National Library of Medicine, is an opportunistic pathogen.

Both pharmaceutical companies manufacturing the eyedrops recalled their products in February after the CDC and Food and Drug Administration investigators discovered the outbreak, which now includes 16 states.

"FDA is collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health departments to investigate a multi-state outbreak involving a rare, extensively drug-resistant strain of pseudomonas aerginosa bacteria," the FDA said in a press release at the time.

The joint CDC and FDA alert advised consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears pending additional guidance, while EzriCare's maker, Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited, instituted a recall.

The advisory later expanded to include Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears eyedrops and eye ointment brands, which are sold over the counter, and also made by Global Pharma. They were also recalled.

According to the agencies, the eyedrops appeared to be the common denominator among the victims.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that a multi-state bacterial outbreak that likely came from one of two different brands of contaminated eyedrops has injured 68 people, killed three, and blinded eight, since being discovered in February.
eyedrops, health care, bacterial outbreak
218
2023-08-22
Wednesday, 22 March 2023 05:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved