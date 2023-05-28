Faithful Flock to See 'Hand of God at Work'

The exhumed body of a nun who died four years ago at the age of 95 has revealed that her remains are remarkably intact, with large numbers flocking to a small Missouri town to witness what they consider a miracle, USA Today reported over the weekend.

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, who was the founder of The Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles, was originally buried in the convent's outdoor cemetery in Gower, Missouri, and was being relocated to a shrine to St. Joseph in their chapel, Catholic Key magazine reported.

Lori Rosebrough of Overland Park, Kansas, who waited in line to see the remains, told USA Today that the incorrupt body is a testimony to Lancaster's holiness and that the Catholic Church should raise the nun's title to saint.