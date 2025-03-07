WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: execution | firing squad | lethal injection | murder

First US Firing Squad Execution Since 2010 Planned

By    |   Friday, 07 March 2025 01:43 PM EST

A convicted murderer in South Carolina is slated to be the first prison inmate in the U.S. to die by firing squad since 2010.

Brad Sigmon, 67, is scheduled for execution Friday. He was convicted of the baseball bat beating deaths of the parents of his former girlfriend in 2001, reported South Carolina's WYFF TV.

The South Carolina Supreme Court rejected what will likely be Sigmon's final appeal Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

The last firing squad execution in the U.S. was in 2010, The National Pulse reported. That was in Utah, one of only five states to use firing squads. Sigmon would be the first to be executed by firing squad in South Carolina.

WYFF reported that Sigmon's attorneys asked for a stay of the execution while Sigmon asked for information about lethal injection procedures as a potential alternative.

Since 1608, at least 144 civilian prisoners have been executed by shooting in America, nearly all in Utah. Only three have occurred since 1977, when the use of capital punishment resumed after a 10-year pause. The first of those, Gary Gilmore, caused a media sensation in part because he waived his appeals and volunteered to be executed. When asked for his last words, Gilmore replied, "Let's do it."

The most common form of execution of prisoners in the U.S. is lethal injection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A convicted murderer in South Carolina is slated to be the first prison inmate in the U.S. to die by firing squad since 2010.
execution, firing squad, lethal injection, murder
230
2025-43-07
Friday, 07 March 2025 01:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved