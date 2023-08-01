Trump PAC Picking Up Large Chunk of His Legal Bills

Former President Donald Trump’s legal battles have taken a bite out of money raised by fundraising committees and his associated PAC, the Washington Examiner has reported.

Federal Election Commission filings for the second quarter show the Save America group had amassed $22 million of cash on hand. By comparison, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had $12 million.

But the Trump PAC’s cash appears to be shrinking at a fast rate, the news outlet noted.

The biggest expenditure for the Save America PAC was legal consulting, due to Trump's legal problems, the Examiner said. The group reported spending $21 million in legal expenses.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post said last week the political group had been expecting to report $40 million on legal costs in the first half of 2023 to defend Trump.

GOP consultant Rob Pyers said Trump’s fundraising committees and PACs have taken in about $135 million in the last 18 months, but have just $32 million left.

“Trump's main fundraising vehicle, the joint fundraising committee, raised $53.9 million in the first six months of the year. It burned $20.5M on operating expenditures (continuing the pattern of high fundraising costs), sent $31.5M to affiliates, and ended w/$5.66 million on hand,” he tweeted on Monday.

However, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told CNN in a statement: “In order to combat these heinous actions by Joe Biden's cronies and to protect these innocent people from financial ruin and prevent their lives from being completely destroyed, the leadership PAC contributed to their legal fees to ensure they have representation against unlawful harassment."