Oilers' Evander Kane Hospitalized With Serious Cut on Wrist

Edmonton left winger Evander Kane was hospitalized after sustaining a serious wrist laceration during the second period of the Oilers' road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night.

The Oilers announced that Kane was stable and was due to undergo a procedure at the hospital later Tuesday night.

After contact with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers, Kane fell to the ice near the home bench and his exposed left wrist was cut open by the blade of Pat Maroon as the Tampa Bay forward skated by.

With a sizable pool of blood on the ice, Kane got up, grabbed his bleeding wrist and headed frantically to the Edmonton dressing room 3:27 into the period with the Oilers ahead 2-1.

The game was then stopped as medical staff headed to the visitors' dressing room and play soon resumed.

Maroon said after Edmonton's 3-2 victory, "That's a scary situation and I hope he's OK. When you look down and you see that much blood, you know there's something wrong. Obviously, the boys are really worried about him. ... Hopefully he's good right now. ... Obviously, Evander, we're thinking of you."

Maroon added, "You never wish that upon anyone, any player in the league. We wear blades on our skates and they're obviously sharp."

Kane, 31, has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season. The 14-year NHL veteran has played for the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Edmonton, compiling 291 goals and 267 assists in 826 games.