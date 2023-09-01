Florida Officials: EVs Flooded by Idalia Go Up in Smoke

Firefighters in a Florida city slammed by Hurricane Idalia are warning residents that electric cars impacted by saltwater flooding are at risk of catching fire.

The warning comes from Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, which detailed the risk in a Facebook posting late Wednesday afternoon.

Under the heading "WARNING," it said: "If you own a hybrid or electric vehicle that has come into contact with saltwater due to recent flooding within the last 24 hours, it is crucial to relocate the vehicle from your garage without delay. Saltwater exposure can trigger combustion in lithium-ion batteries. If possible, transfer your vehicle to higher ground.

*This includes golf carts and electric scooters. Don't drive these through water. PHFR crews have seen numerous residents out in golf carts and children on scooters riding through water."

According to the Miami Herald, two Tesla cars — one in Pinellas Park and the other in Palm Harbor — appeared to spontaneously combust after the hurricane flooded the vehicles with saltwater. The newspaper attributed the information to Florida officials.

Hurricane Ian last September brought heavy flooding to Florida's west coast resulting in 12 reports of electric vehicle fires in Collier and Lee counties, the U.S. Fire Administration said.

One of those fires burned down two houses on Sanibel Island, the administration said.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines before sweeping into Georgia, The Associated Press reported.

As the eye moved inland, high winds shredded signs, sent sheet metal flying and snapped tall trees.