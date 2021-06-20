Mike Pompeo: Biden's Euro Trip 'All Carrot and No Stick'

President Joe Biden's G7 and summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin was at best "pointless" but "probably worse than that," because Biden was all "carrot and no stick," according to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"The nicest thing I can say is it was pointless, but it was probably worse than that," Pompeo told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., noting Biden gave away concessions to Russia, including a "target list."

"[Biden] was all carrot and no stick," Pompeo added. "That won't work with Vladimir Putin, but I'm confident Vladimir Putin returned to Russia feeling like he accomplished an awful lot."

Also, despite glowing media reports of Europe's "welcoming Biden to the club," it "should not surprise" anyone that "big leftist governments" in Europe embraced Biden, Pompeo told host John Catsimatidis.

"They no longer have America first at the center of what Biden is doing," Pompeo continued. "After President Biden left the G7 and NATO and he traveled to meet with Vladimir Putin, before he even arrived, he had given the Russians an enormous number of gifts in terms of allowing them to build out their pipeline, relieving sanctions on one of Putin's best friends, rejoining a nuclear deal with them, and extracted nothing.

"This was not America's finest moment."

Most egregious was Biden's boasts about calling out 16 infrastructure areas that were "off limits" to cyber attacks, according to Pompeo, who was incredulous about how his aides even allowed such exposure to a hostile actor.

"It's essentially a target list," Pompeo said. "Not only does it tell him where the free-fire zone is — things you can do without any cost — but it tells [Putin] the things that matter most, and the places [Putin] really ought to focus your effort.

"I don't know what he said about those 16 industrial sectors, but I don"t think Putin thinks for a second, that if he attacks one of those sectors, that [Biden] will impose real costs on him."