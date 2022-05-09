European Union to Give Opinion on Ukraine Membership in June

The European Commission will give its opinion on Ukraine's membership into the European Union in June.

According to Breitbart, amid the 27 nations of the EU showing their solidarity with Ukraine in the fast-tracking of sanctions toward Russia, some leaders are still divided on how fast the entity would accept the war-torn country as a member.

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that "on #EuropeDay, we discussed EU support and Ukraine's European pathway. Looking forward to receiving the answers to the EU membership questionnaire. The @EU_Commission will aim to deliver its opinion in June."

For now, however, Ukraine still has an "Association Agreement" with the EU. The agreement in question, which amounts to a free-trade pact, allows for modernization of the eastern European country's economy.

Still, the bid to accept Ukraine as a member of the EU could take years, as accepting a new country in the Union requires unanimous agreement among its members.