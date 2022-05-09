×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: euorpean union | ukraine | member

European Union to Give Opinion on Ukraine Membership in June

EU flag
The EU flag. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 09 May 2022 05:50 PM

The European Commission will give its opinion on Ukraine's membership into the European Union in June.

According to Breitbart, amid the 27 nations of the EU showing their solidarity with Ukraine in the fast-tracking of sanctions toward Russia, some leaders are still divided on how fast the entity would accept the war-torn country as a member.

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that "on #EuropeDay, we discussed EU support and Ukraine's European pathway. Looking forward to receiving the answers to the EU membership questionnaire. The @EU_Commission will aim to deliver its opinion in June."

For now, however, Ukraine still has an "Association Agreement" with the EU. The agreement in question, which amounts to a free-trade pact, allows for modernization of the eastern European country's economy.

Still, the bid to accept Ukraine as a member of the EU could take years, as accepting a new country in the Union requires unanimous agreement among its members.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The European Commission will give its opinion on Ukraine's membership into the European Union in June.
euorpean union, ukraine, member
159
2022-50-09
Monday, 09 May 2022 05:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved