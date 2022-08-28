EU Moves to Ban Russian Tourist Visas

The European Union is moving to ban tourist visas for Russian nationals amid Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.

The EU's visa facilitation agreement with Moscow might be suspended in a move by foreign ministers this week in an effort to curb travel by Russians during the war, Financial Times reported.

Some eastern EU members have threatened to close their border to Russian tourists and there are increasing calls to curb tourist visas as punishment for the war, in addition to national security concerns for countries closest to Russia's border.

The Czech Republic and Poland have stopped issuing Russian tourist visas shortly after the war began Feb. 24 and are now calling on the EU to follow suit, following the same plea from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

There is a two-day meeting in Prague starting Tuesday, sources told the Times.

"It is inappropriate for Russian tourists to stroll in our cities, on our marinas," a senior EU official told the Times. "We have to send a signal to the Russian population that this war is not OK; it is not acceptable."

The current visa facilitation agreement with Moscow was signed in 2007, but parts were suspended shortly after Putin began his "special military operation" in Ukraine. The next move toward a ban would require more documents, charge more money, and delay processing of Russian tourist visas.

"We are in an exceptional situation, and it requires exceptional steps," the senior official told the Times. "We want to go beyond suspending the visa facilitation."

There is some opposition to the stance against Russian tourist travel, including Germany — a country Putin has past ties to and has attempted to pipeline natural gas from Russia through Nord Stream 2.

The chief EU diplomat chairing the Prague talks wants the EU to "be more selective" on what steps are taken, having opposed the outright ban of Russian tourist visas, according to the report.

Air travel between Russia and the EU is already suspended, so travel through the Baltic States is the most common path from Russia to Western Europe.

"I do look forward to finding a joint European solution on how to significantly limit the flows of Russian tourists to Europe," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told the Times, calling for "the most sustainable and legally correct one."

"If a joint solution is not found, we do not rule out a regional agreement among the countries most affected by the huge flows of Russian tourists abusing European hospitality," Landsbergis added.