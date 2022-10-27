EU Prepares for Illegal Trafficking of Arms From Ukraine War

European Union Commissioner Ylva Johansson laid out his plan to stop weapons from the Ukraine-Russia war from falling into the hands of criminals in neighboring states after the conflict ends.

Johansson serves as EU Commissioner for Home Affairs. She says the EU is prepared to combat the illegal trafficking of arms, more so than in the times of the Yugoslav Wars.

"At the moment, the weapons are being used to defend themselves against the Russian invasion," said Johansson. "But one day, this war will be over, and we have learned that weapons can be lost long after a war has ended."

She added, "I think we have a pretty good chance of getting a different development than we had after the wars in the former Yugoslavia."

According to the commissioner, the EU has already established a "security hub" in Moldova, bordering Ukraine on the west. The European police agency, Europol, and border agency, Frontex, are said to staff the strategic placement.

"Moldova has a long border with Ukraine, much of which is controlled by the Russians through Transnistria. It is important that we are there and strengthen together with Moldova," said Johansson.

A report from May claimed that weapons were already being sold on the Russian messaging app, Telegram. It wasn't clear through the encrypted messages that it was either Ukrainian or Russian nationals making the sales.

Soviet-era AK-47 rifles, American-made rifles, and other weapons from NATO countries were allegedly in the mix.