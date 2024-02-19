EU Probes TikTok for Minors' Safety, Social Media Compliance

The European Union (EU) has initiated a formal investigation into TikTok to ascertain whether the social media platform has violated new regulations designed to safeguard minors online, The Hill reported Monday.

This inquiry will determine if TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has failed to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA is legislation that empowers unelected European bureaucrats to regulate social media platforms' content under the threat of imposing substantial fines for non-compliance. Notably, critics of the law fear that due to the shared nature of the internet, it could, by extension, affect Americans' free speech.

Coinciding with the announcement of the investigation, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton posted on X on Saturday that the DSA would be going into effect, a timing that raises questions about an intention to fish.

"It's #DSA O'clock! As of today, the DSA starts applying to all online platforms in the EU," Breton wrote. "Effective #enforcement is now key to protect our citizens from illegal content and to uphold their rights."

Should the investigation find that TikTok's platform design and privacy settings are in violation of the DSA, the company could face penalties amounting to as much as 6% of its global revenue. This investigation, which commenced on Monday, builds upon a preliminary review conducted by the commission in Sept.

The focus of the investigation will be on TikTok's algorithmic processes, particularly those "that may stimulate behavioral addictions and/ or create so-called 'rabbit hole effects,'" and its adherence to DSA requirements.

In response to the investigation, a TikTok spokesperson said that the company would work with experts and the industry to "keep young people on TikTok safe" and comply with the commission in charge by submitting reports of data.

"TikTok," they add, "has pioneered features and settings to protect teens and keep under 13s off the platform, issues the whole industry is grappling with."