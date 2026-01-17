EU-US Forum Cheers Trump EU Pushback

The EU-US Forum on Saturday praised President Donald Trump for urging the European Union to repeal its Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), warning that the policy could harm U.S. companies and economic growth.

In an email shared exclusively with Newsmax, the nonprofit group said Trump endorsed criticism of the directive by responding "100% CORRECT" on Truth Social to a Financial Times opinion article by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Andrew Puzder, who argued that the regulation is "killing growth."

The CSDDD would impose environmental and social compliance requirements on large companies, including U.S. firms operating in Europe.

Matt Mowers, a board member of the EU-US Forum and former senior State Department adviser, said the directive represents an attempt by Brussels to export European-style environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulations to the United States.

He called on the Trump administration to make repealing the CSDDD and the related Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) a condition of any future trade deal with the EU.

The Forum said it has been campaigning against the measures through opinion pieces, media appearances, polling, and six-figure advertising efforts, arguing that the rules would saddle American companies with high compliance costs and undermine U.S. competitiveness.

The group also cited support from Republican lawmakers, including Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott and House Financial Services Chairman French Hill, who have urged U.S. trade officials to press the EU to abandon the directives.

The EU-US Forum said Trump’s intervention draws a clear line against what it describes as EU "extraterritorial overreach" and reinforces its broader mission to counter European regulations it views as a threat to American businesses and economic growth.