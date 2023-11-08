Ethics Watchdog Follows Up on Bowman Pulling Fire Alarm

A non-partisan ethics watchdog group on Wednesday filed a follow-up complaint concerning Rep. Jamaal Bowman's pulling of a Capitol Hill fire alarm on Sept. 30.

The complaint, filed by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), documents additional evidence, namely that Bowman admitted to committing a crime and pleaded guilty to a criminal offense for pulling the fire alarm.

The filing also says that the released video showing Bowman pulling the alarm directly contradicted the lawmaker's claims that he made a "mistake" attempting to open an emergency door.

The latest complaint comes a week after FACT filed a supplemental complaint that provided additional evidence to an ethics complaint filed against Bowman. That complaint raised the congressman’s continued use of social media accounts in violation of House Ethics Rules and his pulling a fire alarm in violation of the law.

FACT’s initial complaint was sent Oct. 12 to Omar Ashmawy, chief counsel Office of Congressional Ethics.

Bowman, D-N.Y., a member of "The Squad," pleaded guilty late last month to a misdemeanor count for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline. The alarm forced the evacuation of a House office building for over an hour on Sept. 30.

He will pay a $1,000 fine and serve three months of probation, after which the false fire alarm charge is expected to be dismissed from his record under an agreement with the prosecutor.

Following Bowman’s guilty plea, FACT Executive Director Kendra Arnold called for the lawmaker to be punished by the Office of Congressional Ethics because his actions are not only a criminal offense, but also an ethics violation.

"It is not just Congressman Bowman’s guilty plea, but it is the fact that the video shows the truth of how the situation unfolded — which appears directly contrary to what he said," Arnold said Wednesday.

"Rarely, if ever, is there actual video evidence in these types of cases, which makes this a very unique circumstance."

Arnold said Bowman's prior history needs to be considered.

"Additionally, when considering Congressman Bowman’s crime and the statements he made it to the public, his prior history of refusing to comply with the ethics rules must also be strongly considered when imposing a punishment," Arnold said.

"This is not Congressman Bowman's first offense and the lack of respect that he has for the rule of law and by extension the American public is clearly evident. The Office of Congressional Ethics must act swiftly on this matter."