NATO's Estonia Calls for Immediate Establishment of No-Fly Zone

Estonia's Parliament is calling for other United Nations member states to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, marking the first member of NATO to have a governing body call for the step since Russia started its invasion in late February.

"The Riigikogu [Parliament] expresses its support to the defenders and the people of the state of Ukraine in their fight against the Russian Federation that has launched a criminal war, and calls on showing absolute support to Ukraine in its war for maintaining its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Estonia's Parliament said in a statement Monday while calling for the no-fly zone, reports Fox News.

The Parliament also on Monday said that it is underlining that Russia's "unprovoked aggression and military activities constitute a crime against peace with no statute of limitations and that all war crimes that have been committed will have to be punished."

Estonia also called for immediate and comprehensive trade embargoes on both the Russian Federation and on Belarus to restrict their capability to wage war.

"The Riigikogu calls on states to close their airspace and ports to the aircraft and ships of the Russian Federation," the Parliament said, while calling on "members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to vote for excluding the Russian Federation from the membership of the Council of Europe, and calls on the member states to adopt a relevant decision immediately."

Further, Estonia's governing body called on other European nations to support Ukraine's application to become part of the European Union and to grant the country a "roadmap to membership in NATO."

Estonia's calls come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleaded with the United States and its Western allies to establish a no-fly zone over his country, which President Joe Biden and NATO have said would expand the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and would put the United States and NATO forces into direct confrontations with Russia.