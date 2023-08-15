ESPN Anchor Sage Steele Exits After Settling Lawsuit

Veteran anchor Sage Steele is leaving ESPN after 16 years to more freely "exercise my first amendment rights" after settling a lawsuit against the network and its parent company, Disney.

"Life update. Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely," Steele said in a post on social media X platform Tuesday. "I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!"

Steele joined ESPN in 2007 and hosted the noon edition of Sportscenter with co-anchor Matt Barrie, according to Steele's biography on the ESPN website.

Steele sued the network in 2021, alleging that ESPN breached her contract and right to free speech after taking her off the air for controversial comments about the COVID-19 vaccine and former President Barack Obama, the Washington Examiner reported in April 2022.

"ESPN and Disney have continued to punish Steele by removing her from prime assignments, including coverage of the New York City Marathon, the Rose Parade, and the 12th Annual ESPNW Summit, which Steele had hosted and emceed since its inception in 2010," the Examiner reported that the suit alleged at the time.

According to the Examiner's report, ESPN denied punishing Steele.

"Sage remains a valued contributor on some of ESPN's highest-profile content, including the recent Masters telecasts and anchoring our noon Sportscenter," the network said in a statement. "As a point of fact, she was never suspended."

During an Uncut interview with the Jay Cutler podcast in 2021, Steele criticized the network's COVID vaccine mandate policy, USA Today reported.

"I work for a company that mandates it and I had until Sept. 30 to get it done or I'm out," Steele told Cutler at the time. "I respect everyone's decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick and it's scary to me in many ways."

According to the report, Steele also commented on how women in society dress and Obama's lineage.

The outlet reported that a trial in the case was scheduled to begin in March.

"ESPN and Sage Steele have mutually agreed to part ways," the network said in a statement to USA Today. "We thank her for her many contributions over the years."