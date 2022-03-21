ESPN Commentators Protest Florida 'Parental Rights' Bill With Moment of Silence

Commentators covering ESPN's women's NCAA basketball tournament protested Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by opponents.

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck were announcing the first-round game between South Carolina and Howard on Friday, and remained silent for two minutes at the beginning of the second half, telling viewers that they were showing solidarity with colleagues who are protesting the bill.

The Washington Post reported that employees of ESPN, which is owned by Disney, organized a walkout supporting LGBTQIA+ individuals at 3 p.m. EDT on Friday, which occurred during halftime of the game.

"Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half, but there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time," Lyle said. "Our friends, our family, our co-workers, the players and coaches in our community are hurting right now. And at 3 o’clock, about eight minutes ago, our LGBTQIA+ teammates at Disney asked for our solidarity and support, including our company’s support, in opposition to the Parental Rights in Education bill in the state of Florida and similar [legislation] across the United States."

"And a threat to any human rights is a threat to all human rights," Peck said. "And at this time, Courtney and I, we’re going to take a pause from our broadcast to show our love and support for our friends, our families and our colleagues."

Anchor Elle Duncan also took a moment of silence during the halftime show.

"We thought we were going to come here today and really celebrate a sport that has meant so much and done so much including for so many in the LGBTQIA+ communities, but we understand the gravity of this legislation," Duncan said. "And because of that, our allyship is going to take a front seat."

Announcers Stephanie White and Pam Ward also observed a moment of silence on Saturday during the Connecticut-Mercer game, Mediaite noted.

Disney employees in California and Florida are expected to take part in a walkout on Tuesday to protest the bill, because they are upset over what they called the company's initial weak response.

Dubbed the "Disney Do Better Walkout," the group said that the lack of action from Disney had forced them to take action themselves.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said last week that the company opposes the bill, but only after coming under intense criticism. The company said it will pause all political donations in Florida and increase support for fighting such legislation.

GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who backs the bill, responded by calling Disney's actions "woke ideology."

The bill would prohibit Florida schools from teaching students in kindergarten through third grade about topics on sexual orientation and gender.