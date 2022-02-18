×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: espionage | toebbe | navy | conspiracy

Former Teacher Pleads Guilty to Helping Her Navy Husband Sell Secrets

Former Teacher Pleads Guilty to Helping Her Navy Husband Sell Secrets

These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, show Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana. Diana Tobbe pleaded guilty last week to helping her husband sell government secrets to a foreign nation. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP, File)

By    |   Friday, 18 February 2022 06:22 PM

Former schoolteacher Diana Toebbe pleaded guilty on Friday to helping her military husband sell government secrets to a foreign nation.

NBC News reported that Toebbe, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to communicate restricted data related to nuclear designs under a plea deal that will allow her to spend 36 months in prison at most.

Her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to communicate restricted data.

In court filings, prosecutors said that the scheme began in April 2020 when Jonathan Toebbe, who worked on the Navy's nuclear propulsion program, mailed a package of restricted information to representatives of a foreign power, offering to reveal many more secrets for up to $5 million in cryptocurrency.

The FBI contacted him after the U.S. government learned about the offer, and pretended to be representatives of the country where he sent the package, NBC reported. The country was not named in court filings.

Toebbe initially wanted to deal only by email, prosecutors said, but later agreed to store the data on SD cards, which he would leave at designated locations.

He dropped off data four times, hiding the information storage cards in a variety of ways, including in half a peanut butter sandwich and a chewing gum package.

Court documents said the cards included designs for the Navy's Virginia-class submarines, nuclear-powered fast-attack vessels incorporating stealth technology that are able to fire cruise missiles.

Diana Toebbe was accused of being the lookout while he made the drops.

A federal judge will determine the length of her prison sentence after a presentence investigation and hearing, according to NBC.

Both were arrested in October and remain jailed in West Virginia.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former schoolteacher Diana Toebbe pleaded guilty on Friday to helping her military husband sell government secrets to a foreign nation.
espionage, toebbe, navy, conspiracy
277
2022-22-18
Friday, 18 February 2022 06:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved