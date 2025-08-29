GOP Sen. Ernst Won't Run for Reelection in Iowa

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa has told confidantes she won't run for re-election next year, CBS News reported Friday, which could complicate her party's efforts to retain control of the chamber next year.

Ernst is expected to make an official announcement Thursday.

Ernst, 55, was first elected to the Senate in 2014.

Newsmax reported last month that it is a foregone conclusion that GOP Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson would run for Ernst's seat should she retire.

Newsmax also reported that Ernst was considering retirement for several reasons.

"She has gone from being considered for Trump's vice president to losing the leadership fight [for Senate Republican Conference chair] to [Arkansas Sen.] Tom Cotton to voting to confirm [Defense Secretary Pete] Hegseth even though she's a sexual abuse survivor to looking at who knows what other compromises she'll have to make the next six years," a retired Iowa GOP campaign operative said.

Ernst intends to head to the private sector, according to the report.

Republicans currently control the Senate by a 53-47 margin.

Newsmax contributed to this report.