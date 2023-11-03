Eric Trump: James Using Me as 'Collateral Damage'

Eric Trump slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James Friday after testifying for the second time in a civil fraud case against the Trump family.

The son of former President Trump told reporters the Trumps have overseen some of the best real estate in New York, pushing back against the charges that The Trump Organization exaggerated Donald Trump’s wealth by billions of dollars in order to deceive banks and insurers.

“The witch hunt that [James] is under to get my father for political purposes is disgusting,” Eric Trump said as he left the court. “They’ve dragged Don [Trump Jr.] and I and Ivanka [Trump] into it as collateral damage.”

The executive vice president of The Trump Organization said he and his siblings were only brought to court to “sensationalize the case.”

Eric Trump testified that he relied heavily on accountants and the organization's legal team to ensure the accuracy of financial statements.

“I relied on one of the biggest accounting firms in the country. And I relied on a great legal team. And when they gave me comfort that the statement was perfect, I was more than happy to execute,” Eric Trump told the court.

He told the press he might be back to testify further, assuring them Trump will win the case.

“I promise you, we’re going to win this thing because we haven’t done a damn thing wrong,” he said.

Trump Jr. has also testified he relied on Donald Bender, the longtime accountant at the Trump Organization.

Donald Trump is set to take the stand Monday in the civil case, which is separate from the four criminal cases the 2024 Republican front-runner faces while he continues to hit the campaign trail.

Ivanka Trump is set to testify next week after an appeals court denied her request Thursday to delay her testimony.