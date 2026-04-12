Swalwell Led Hypocritical Attacks on Kavanaugh

Nearly eight years after he and other Democrats tried to derail Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination due to alleged sexual misconduct, Rep. Eric Swalwell is taking an entirely different stance amid accusations concerning his own behavior.

The California Democrat is now forcefully denying multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, using social media to post a video claiming they're "flat false" and vowing to fight them "with everything that I have."

The claims include accusations from several women ranging from inappropriate messages to more serious misconduct.

Swalwell's response marks a sharp contrast to his posture during the 2018 confirmation battle over Kavanaugh, when he urged that even anonymous allegations be taken seriously and fully investigated.

In an MS NOW interview at the time, Swalwell argued that a pattern of accusations could indicate wrongdoing, saying it would be difficult to believe that multiple women would independently fabricate similar claims.

"What are the chances that three or four women, independently, who never met each other, would have similar experiences with one person?" Swalwell said then, adding that such allegations pointed in the same direction and warranted scrutiny.

Now facing accusations of his own, Swalwell is taking a markedly different tone.

In his video statement, he dismissed the allegations outright, insisting, "They did not happen. They have never happened."

The controversy has quickly escalated, with the allegations already having political consequences.

Swalwell's gubernatorial campaign has been thrown into turmoil, and some allies have distanced themselves as pressure mounts for accountability.

At the same time, the situation is reverberating on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers are weighing possible disciplinary action, including potential expulsion votes.

Critics argue that the case highlights what they see as a broader pattern of double standards among some Democrats when dealing with misconduct allegations.

Swalwell has acknowledged making "mistakes in judgment" in his personal life but framed those as private matters, distinct from the allegations now being made against him.

He has also emphasized his long record as a prosecutor and public official, saying he has spent decades advocating for victims of sexual assault.

Still, the juxtaposition between his past rhetoric and current defense is drawing scrutiny.

During the Kavanaugh hearings, Swalwell called for a pause in proceedings to allow additional investigation and urged that accusers be heard, even when their claims were not yet proven.

The renewed focus on those past comments is fueling criticism from conservatives, who argue that the same standards Swalwell once championed should now apply to his own case.

The allegations remain unproven, and Swalwell continues to deny them.

But as the political fallout grows, the controversy is shaping up to be a defining test — not only for his future, but also for how Washington applies standards of accountability across party lines.