Sexual Assault Claims Rock Swalwell's Bid for Calif. Governor

The gubernatorial campaign of Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., has been rocked by allegations he sexually assaulted a former staffer.

Multiple staffers have resigned after the allegations appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle.

The woman behind the claims, who spent two years working for Swalwell, said the congressman sexually assaulted her twice when she was too intoxicated to consent, the Chronicle reported.

Swalwell has denied the allegations and sent the woman a cease-and-desist letter, threatening her with a lawsuit if she did not recant her allegations.

"These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor," Swalwell said in a statement.

California's primary election is June 2; the top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, regardless of political party.

"For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman — and have always protected women," Swalwell added in the statement. "I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action."

"My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies," he continued.

But the fallout for Swalwell, considered the Democrats' front-runner in a crowded field, has been swift.

Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., both withdrew their endorsements following the publication of the Chronicle article.

"I have read the San Francisco Chronicle’s account, and I am deeply distressed by its allegations," Schiff said. "This woman was brave to come forward, and we should take her story seriously. I am withdrawing my endorsement immediately, and believe that he should withdraw from the race."

Gallego said what he read in the article was "indefensible."

"Women who come forward with accounts like this deserve to be heard with respect, not questioned or dismissed," Gallego said. "I regret having come to his defense on social media prior to knowing all the information.

"I am equally as shocked and upset about what has transpired. I am withdrawing my endorsement of Congressman Swalwell, effective immediately."

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a Swalwell surrogate, said he was stepping down from the campaign and urged Swalwell to drop out.

"Today I learned shocking information about Eric Swalwell containing the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable," Gomez said in a statement.

"My involvement in any campaign begins and ends with trust," Gomez added. "I cannot in good conscience remain in any role with this campaign, and I am stepping down from it effective immediately."

The California Medical Association, which has spent more than $1 million on the congressman, told Politico it was holding an emergency meeting.

The California Teachers Association has suspended its endorsement, calling the allegations "disturbing" in a statement.

In the latest allegation, the woman said Swalwell invited her out for drinks, and she became so drunk she did not remember the rest of the night, but she woke up naked in Swalwell's hotel bed and could feel they had had sex, the Chronicle reported.

Swalwell distanced himself from her afterward, she told the Chronicle.

Five years later, she met Swalwell at a charity event, and they had drinks. She said she became so drunk she remembers only snippets of the night, but she pushed Swalwell away and told him no while he forced himself on her, the Chronicle reported.

Swalwell was married at the time and 17 years her senior.

Friends of the woman corroborated her account with the Chronicle. Medical records show she was tested for pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases a week after the event, the Chronicle reported.

On Tuesday, a defiant Swalwell hit back at rumors spread from left-leaning online influencers that claimed he had relationships with members of his staff.

The influencers said the women have retained counsel and would speak out soon, but some are hesitant because they signed nondisclosure agreements, Politico reported.

"This false, outrageous rumor is being spread 27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the front-runner in this race," Micah Beasley, a spokesperson for Swalwell's gubernatorial campaign, told Politico.

Even though Beasley insisted the campaign never made anyone sign an NDA, on Friday, Politico obtained a confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement an employee signed when they left his office.

The agreement pertained to a work discrimination dispute and was not related to sexual harassment, the employee told Politico. The document is dated within the last five years.