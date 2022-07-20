New Schmitt Ad Launches Hits at Hartzler, Greitens in Missouri Race

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Wednesday launched a new advertisement in his campaign for the U.S. Senate, stressing that he's always "stood tall for our conservative values" and launching direct hits at his two main competitors for the GOP nod, Rep. Vicky Hartzler and former Gov. Eric Greitens.

"As Missouri's Attorney General, I have stood tall against Biden's disastrous policies at every turn," Schmitt said in a statement while releasing the ad. "I have no tolerance for amnesty-granting DC insiders and quitters who beat women and children – and neither does Missouri."

He also points out in the statement that he is an "America First fighter."

In the spot, a measuring guide shows the attorney general's height — at 6 feet, 6 inches — while he stresses that he's always "stood tall."

"As Missouri's Attorney General, I sued to get rid of Fauci's COVID mandates," he says, while the ad shows children removing their masks.

"I fought to keep Critical Race Theory out of our schools ... and I fought Biden's open border policies and won," the ad continues, pointing out the lawsuit filed to stop the Biden administration from lifting the Title 42 COVID restrictions at the U.S. border.

The ad then shows Hartzler and Greitens, while Schmitt says he doesn't "have patience for D.C. insiders who give amnesty to illegals and lying little quitters who assault their wives and kids."

In the ad, Schmitt accuses Hartzler of voting for amnesty for more than 1 million immigrants, while showing her picture next to an image of her vote for House Resolution 6136, the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act of 2018, legislation backed by then-President Donald Trump to provide funding for the border wall, infrastructure, law enforcement, and border security.

The bill also allowed the Department of Homeland Security to provide "six-year renewable contingent nonimmigrant status" for "dreamers," or immigrants who were younger than 16 when they entered the United States.

The resolution failed to pass, by a 301-121 vote, with no Democrats voting for it. Among Republicans, 121, including Hartzler, voted yes and 112 voted no.

The ad's dig on "lying little quitters" was aimed at Greitens, who resigned in May 2018 while facing potential impeachment over an extramarital affair and allegations of misuse of a charity donor list.

Since then, his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, has alleged in a court affidavit that the former governor was violent to her and her children before he resigned.

Her claims have caused many, including retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., whose seat Greitens wants, to call him to drop out of the GOP Senate primary to fill his seat if the claims in the affidavit prove true.

Schmitt concludes the spot by walking toward the camera and saying that he "approved this message because we need big, bold conservative leadership in the U.S. Senate."