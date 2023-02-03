Sen. Schmitt Announces He's Backing Trump in '24

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., vowed to "support" former President Donald Trump in his campaign for the White House in a comment to Politico this week.

Trump appeared to endorse Schmitt during Missouri's GOP primary last year when he tweeted his support for "Eric," though without specifying which of the two candidates with that name he was endorsing.

Schmitt told Politico on Monday that Trump is "very popular in Missouri. He's been somebody that's gotten the support of Missourians by big margins a couple times. He has my support."

When asked for comment by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the senator's office said in a statement almost identical to Schmitt's comment that Trump is "extremely popular in Missouri, he's been somebody that's gotten the support of Missourians by big margins a couple of times, and I support him."