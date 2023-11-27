×
Sen. Schmitt Demands Answers Over COVID-19 Army Mandates

By    |   Monday, 27 November 2023 04:57 PM EST

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., is demanding answers from the U.S. Army on behalf of the thousands of soldiers who were discharged for refusing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Nearly 2,000 service members were let go from the Army after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Amid an ongoing recruiting crisis, the Army recently sent a letter to the discharged soldiers, saying they now have the option to change the characterization of their discharge and rejoin the military branch.

The Republican senator sent a letter to Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth on Tuesday asking if any of the soldiers who were booted would receive back pay if they decide to re-enlist, if their rank at the time of discharge would be reinstated and if the religious freedoms of members of the military would be protected going forward.

"These mandates certainly harmed our military's readiness and tragically destroyed the careers of thousands of brave volunteers," Schmitt wrote. "These members have faced negative implications for veterans benefits and employment outside of the military. It is likely that most of these former members will never return to the military and serve our nation."

Schmitt also asked if the Army plans to proactively reach out to the discharged members to find out if they'd like to rejoin, noting that the vaccine mandates came as the service branch "faced a struggle to recruit and retain members."

"Instead of focusing on the lethality of our Army, political leaders forced COVID-19 mandates onto our service members," he said. "In 2022, the Army missed its recruitment goals by approximately 15,000 soldiers, or nearly 25%. The Army has referenced a declining trust in the military, and I am convinced that mandates during COVID-19 for vaccinations and masks have made recruits refrain from serving our nation."

The Army reportedly discharged 1,881 soldiers and only granted 191 exemptions out of 10,699 requests, according to the Military Times.

Schmitt requested a response from Wormuth by Dec. 13.

Office of the Chief of Public Affairs at the Army told Fox News Digital they would be responding directly to the senator.

"As with all congressional correspondence, we will respond directly to the author of the letter," Bryce S. Dubee wrote in a statement to Fox on Wednesday.

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


