GOP Sen. Schmitt Launches Biden Cover-Up Hotline

The investigation into the cover-up of former President Joe Biden's cognitive decline and alleged White House misuse of the autopen might be getting a boost from a whistleblower hotline set up by Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.
Schmitt, who will chair the first full Senate committee hearing on the cover-up of Biden's decline on Wednesday, launched a whistleblower hotline for former White House staff and officials to come forward with any information regarding the cover-up "or insight into who was running the country while the president was sidelined."
"Americans are rightfully concerned about the massive cover-up that occurred during Joe Biden's presidency, and they deserve answers," Schmitt wrote in a statement announcing the hotline. "As we prepare for next week's Judiciary hearing, I encourage anyone with information regarding the Biden cover-up to share their stories.
"We must ensure our Constitution is never undermined like this again."
The hotline calls for tips to be emailed to bidentips@schmitt.senate.gov.
"If you had interactions with President Biden where mental decline was evident and you wish to confidentially share your story, please contact the whistleblower hotline," the call to action read.
Eric Mack ✉
Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.
