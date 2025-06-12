GOP Sen. Schmitt Launches Biden Cover-Up Hotline

The investigation into the cover-up of former President Joe Biden's cognitive decline and alleged White House misuse of the autopen might be getting a boost from a whistleblower hotline set up by Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.

Schmitt, who will chair the first full Senate committee hearing on the cover-up of Biden's decline on Wednesday, launched a whistleblower hotline for former White House staff and officials to come forward with any information regarding the cover-up "or insight into who was running the country while the president was sidelined."

"Americans are rightfully concerned about the massive cover-up that occurred during Joe Biden's presidency, and they deserve answers," Schmitt wrote in a statement announcing the hotline. "As we prepare for next week's Judiciary hearing, I encourage anyone with information regarding the Biden cover-up to share their stories.

"We must ensure our Constitution is never undermined like this again."

The hotline calls for tips to be emailed to bidentips@schmitt.senate.gov.

"If you had interactions with President Biden where mental decline was evident and you wish to confidentially share your story, please contact the whistleblower hotline," the call to action read.