Obama AG Eric Holder Defends DOJ Hunter Biden Probe

Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder told CNN that he's "confident" in the conduct of the Justice Department officials conducting the Hunter Biden investigation.

The criminal probe into President Joe Biden's son is being led by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump. Weiss' investigation, which has been under way since 2018, is separate from the congressional inquiries being spearheaded by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

CNN Primetime host Abby Phillip asked Holder Monday night why the Department of Justice investigation is "taking so long" and if he has "concerns" over how it's being handled.

"Hard to know why it's taking so long," Holder said. "I mean, I don't know what's going on, in terms of the investigation. But I'm confident that it's being conducted, in an appropriate way.

"The person, who was handling the case, who is the chief investigator … is a U.S. attorney, who was appointed by the former president. He's a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney.

"In those kinds of cases, main justice, that is, the people here, in Washington, D.C., tend to keep their hands off of those [politically-sensitive] cases and allow the people in the field … to simply run their course. And so, I'm pretty confident that the investigation is being done in an appropriate way."

According to published reports, Hunter Biden's lawyers reportedly met with DOJ officials last week. The lawyers were spotted at the department's tax division headquarters.

The meeting was requested by the president's son to get an update on the status of the investigation.

Last month it was reported that an IRS whistleblower has come forward claiming the Biden administration DOJ is mishandling the investigation.

On April 19, Mark Lytle, the attorney for the IRS whistleblower, wrote to lawmakers that his client possesses information about a "failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition" of a criminal probe related to the younger Biden's taxes and whether he made a false statement related to a gun purchase.

"Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a nonpartisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle," Lytle wrote in the letter, obtained by The Associated Press.

The letter was sent to the chairmen and ranking members of several House and Senate committees.

Hunter Biden is reportedly potentially facing two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a potential false statement charge for allegedly lying on a gun application.