Kimberly Guilfoyle Endorses Eric Greitens for Missouri Senate Seat

Not all Republicans are created equal. President Donald J. Trump exposed the reality that Republicans are not all conservatives, and even less are principled fighters.

Luckily for Trump Republicans in Missouri, Navy SEAL and former Governor Eric Greitens is both a true conservative and a dedicated fighter. Gov. Greitens stands ready to continue fighting for President Trump’s America First agenda in the U.S. Senate.

I was recently named the National Chair of Governor Eric Greitens’ campaign for the U.S. Senate. As a former senior advisor to President Donald J. Trump who led Trump Victory Finance Committee, it isn’t a role I took without careful consideration.

I see in Gov. Greitens similar attributes and circumstances that inspired me to be one of President Trump’s first and biggest advocates back in 2015 while I was a host for Fox News.

Gov. Greitens, like President Trump, is an outsider who doesn’t need the job. He is someone who is called to serve. Before becoming Missouri’s governor, Eric Greitens served our nation as a Navy SEAL—a member of the most elite fighting force the world has ever seen.

He then continued to serve by founding Mission Continues, a charity dedicated to helping our veterans adjust to being back home.

It is that same resilience and principled determination that Gov. Greitens brought to Jefferson City and will bring to Washington, D.C.

Sadly, the establishment elites and mainstream media hate people who stand in the way of their influence. Similar to what President Trump endured during his time in the White House, a witch hunt was waged against Gov. Eric Greitens.

Together, we all watched a crooked prosecutor, financed with PAC money by liberal billionaire George Soros, try to tear down a man who was willing to expose the Missouri establishment and liberal mob.

Back in 2019, Gov. Greitens took on Antifa, guaranteeing jail time for rioters, not bailouts. He backed Missouri’s police to ensure safe communities, and for that he became a top target of the radical left.

I made my career as an attorney, serving as top prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and I can confidently say that I have never seen a leftist bully like the one who went after Gov. Greitens.

It has always clear to me that it was never actually about any wrongdoing—that’s why I was not at all surprised the governor was exonerated—it was always about crippling an effective, Trump-supporting leader who was standing up to the corporate elites, liberal mobs, and establishment powerbrokers.

They did to him what they have wanted to do to President Trump since he announced his candidacy in 2015. Likewise, the media, along with some opportunist Republicans who saw a shortcut to undeserved power, carried their water

We now know the truth. The prosecutor’s lead investigator of Gov. Greitens has since been indicted with seven felony charges of evidence tampering and perjury. He is accused of fabricating evidence and testimony, hiding exculpatory evidence, and lying under oath.

His indictment implicates Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner – who remains under active criminal investigation for misconduct in the case against Gov. Greitens.

In 2020, an 18-month investigation by the Missouri Ethics Commission concluded that there was "no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Eric Greitens."

What happened to Gov. Greitens was disgusting and every Trump supporter, like myself, sees through it.

That is why this race particularly is so important to me and it is why I am joining his campaign.

Gov. Eric Greitens is a fighter.

He will fearlessly and uncompromisingly advance President Trump’s America First agenda. He has already been tested through the darkest of days and has come through stronger and more determined.

He is exactly the kind of conservative we need fighting for us in the U.S. Senate.

I am proud to serve as his National Chair and encourage you to join me in supporting Gov. Greitens in fighting for Missouri and President Trump’s agenda that put America first.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a former Senior Advisor to President Donald J. Trump for President Inc. and National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee. She currently serves as the National Chair for Eric Greitens for U.S. Senate campaign.