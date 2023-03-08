×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eric garcetti | ambassador | india | biden

Senate Panel OKs Garcetti as India Ambassador

By    |   Wednesday, 08 March 2023 06:00 PM EST

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13-8 to advance the nomination of former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to become U.S. ambassador to India.

Republican Sens. Todd Young of Indiana and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee voted alongside the committee's Democrats in support of Garcetti on Wednesday, reported The Hill.

According to NBC News, in July 2021, President Joe Biden nominated Garcetti to the position, and the committee agreed in January 2022. However, his nomination was put on hold after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against one of Garcetti's former advisers.

The staff of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, investigated the allegations, concluding Garcetti was likely aware of that his former chief of staff, Rick Jacobs, sexually harassing a police officer.

The city of Los Angeles conducted its own probe and found no wrongdoing by Garcetti, reported The Hill.

He never received a full vote of the Senate before the congressional session ended in January, so Biden renominated him at the onset of the new session.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said last month he would delay the confirmation hearing to not "turn a blind eye" to the "absurd" nomination, The Hill reported.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Politico he is optimistic that Garcetti will be confirmed.

"He got two Republican votes today. I would think that he would find a pathway forward on the floor to be supported," he said.

Moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is expected to be the swing vote.

She told the Los Angeles Times she was "impressed" with Garcetti after an "excellent" meeting.

A majority vote is needed to confirm Garcetti.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13-8 to advance the nomination of former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to become U.S. ambassador to India.
eric garcetti, ambassador, india, biden
275
2023-00-08
Wednesday, 08 March 2023 06:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved