Eric Clapton Raises $1M for RFK Jr. Campaign

Renowned guitarist Eric Clapton lent his musical prowess to the political stage, strumming to a remarkable $1 million in fundraising for Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The performance took center stage at a private soiree on Monday night, sending waves through Kennedy's campaign as it announced the substantial windfall on Tuesday.

"I am deeply grateful to Eric Clapton for bringing his musical artistry and rebellious spirit to my gathering in Los Angeles last night," Kennedy said in the press release, which described the Monday night event as a "once-in-a-lifetime musical performance," as reported by The Hill.

Clapton, accompanied by his band, set the night ablaze with his timeless melodies and signature guitar riffs, resulting in a total fundraising haul of $2.2 million.

A significant portion of this generous outpouring, $1 million to be precise, will bolster Kennedy's campaign coffers. While an additional $1.2 million will fortify a political action committee steadfastly championing the candidate's cause.

Reports indicated that the exclusive soiree, where Clapton and his band serenaded the attendees, was far from budget-friendly. Ticket prices ranged from a substantial $3,300 to a peak of $6,600, ensuring that the event's allure was met with a corresponding level of financial support.

"I sometimes think that in our divided society, it is music rather than any kind of intellectual agreement that has the most potential to bring us together again," Kennedy said in the press release.

"Eric sings from the depths of the human condition. If he sees in me the possibility of bringing unity to our country, it is only possible because artists like him invoke a buried faith in the limitless power of human beings to overcome any obstacle," he added.

Despite facing an uphill battle and making limited progress toward securing the Democratic Party nomination, Kennedy has remained vocal in his criticism of establishment Democrats' attempts to suppress any substantial challenges to President Joe Biden's campaign.

"They're trying to make sure that I can't participate at all in the political process, and so I'm going to keep all my options open," Kennedy said of the Democratic National Committee.