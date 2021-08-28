Eric Clapton Releases Pandemic Protest Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'

Rock legend Eric Clapton released a protest song on Friday that takes aim at COVID-mandates.

According to Billboard, Clapton has said he refuses to play shows requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination. His new song came out this weekend entitled "This Has Gotta Stop."

The first round of lyrics he sings, on top of some bluesy chords, start with: "This has gotta stop, enough is enough/ I can't take this BS any longer/ It's gone far enough, you wanna claim my soul/ You'll have to come and break down this door."

The accompanying music video shows a large faceless figure encircled by the world, dictating to a mass of faceless figures standing in formation. Conversely, the video also shows a group of politicians all talking to each other in a circle, but then as the transition into the next frame begins, an overhead view is observed of them talking in a ring. Soon the ring turns into a spiral, spiraling out of control until it fades away, and the next scene appears.

And this isn't the first time Clapton has written a COVID-19 themed protest song. The legendary guitarist had previously worked with the mythical Van Morrison on a COVID-inspired protest song called "Stand and Deliver."

"Do you wanna be a free man/ Or do you wanna be a slave?/ Do you wanna wear these chains/ Until you're lying in the grave?" The two sing.

"Stand and deliver/ You let them put the fear on you."