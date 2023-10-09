×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eric burlison | iran | hamas | israel | biden administration | terrorism | hezbollah

Eric Burlison to Newsmax: Iran 'Loves to Fund' Hamas

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 07:16 PM EDT

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday that "no one buys" the Biden administration's assurances that the $6 billion in oil assets recently made available to Iran are not being used to fund terrorism following the attack on Israel.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that "not a single dollar" of the money made available to Iran in a prisoner exchange with the U.S. "has actually been spent to date," and he noted that "it's very carefully and closely regulated by the Treasury Department to make sure that it's only used for food, for medicine, for medical equipment."

However, Burlison cast doubt on those assertions, saying on "Newsline" that "No one buys the argument that the $6 billion that was released [to Iran] will only go towards humanitarian aid … everyone knows that's hogwash."

He added that Iran is "going to spend the money the way they see fit, regardless of any strings attached. Besides that, anyone knows how a government entity works when they get funding for one particular resource."

Burlison continued, "That means that they cannot divert all those the funding for that resource towards something else. And in this case, Iran loves to fund Hezbollah and Hamas. And it's time that we stand up and we sanction Iran and [show] that we support Israel."

He also criticized Democrats for their messaging after the attack on Israel, saying that "This kind of posturing has done nothing but fan the flames of the hate groups like Hamas and give them in some way just perverse justification for these horrific actions."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday that "no one buys" the Biden administration's assurances that the $6 billion in oil assets recently made available to Iran are not being used to fund terrorism following the attack on Israel.
eric burlison, iran, hamas, israel, biden administration, terrorism, hezbollah
311
2023-16-09
Monday, 09 October 2023 07:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved