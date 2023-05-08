N.Y. County Poised to Block Relocation of Migrants

Police are "deployed" and "ready to react" if New York City Mayor Eric Adams attempts to bus hundreds of migrants to nearby Rockland County, said county Executive Ed Day, the New York Post reported.

"[Adams] never asked for an opinion, he just said, Screw you, Rockland County," Day told WABC-770, referring to a plan by Adams, a Democrat, to send 340 migrant men to Orange County and Rockland County hotels after New York City's shelter system reached its limits on the number of facilities it could open to house the migrants.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said his county is also "weighing its options" to ensure migrants are not housed there, as well as holding talks with New York City officials to hold off relocating the migrants, according to a tweet by News12 reporter Blaise Gomez.

Day, a Republican, said: "Mr. Adams, you can try to run us over, [and] I will reach up and grab you by the throat for the people of Rockland County. Within that cadre of people who are coming here, who are not vetted, we have child rapists, we have criminals, we have MS-13. There's a reason why there's a process.

"You are not getting away with this. You picked the wrong person to fight with."

Day declared a state of emergency on Saturday and issued a decree barring other municipalities from housing people in the county, the New York Post reported.

"Right now, our state of emergency is in effect. We have law enforcement deployed in various areas of the county, ready to react to anything that comes up to this county," Day said.

"For starters, we are establishing a licensing requirement for all hotels," Day said. "If these hotels are not licensed and approved by my office, they cannot function and operate. It's a $2,000-per-day, per-immigrant fine. That's almost $68,000 daily that we will levy."

More than 60,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since last spring, with more than 37,000 housed in city-run or city-funded shelters and facilities, city officials told the New York Post.