Biden, NYC Mayor Slated to Discuss Gun Crime Next Week

President Joe Biden is slated to meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to discuss gun crime next Thursday, according to The Hill.

A statement from the White House details that Biden and Adams will "discuss the administration's comprehensive strategy to combat gun crime, which includes historic levels of funding for cities and states to put more cops on the beat and invest in community violence prevention and intervention programs."

Adams, a former police officer, announced earlier this week his plan to put more cops on the streets and curb the number of guns coming into New York City.

In his "Blueprint to End Gun Violence," Adams announced the deployment of more cops to areas of heavily concentrated gun violence.

"Gun violence is not only a law enforcement issue, it is a social issue, a community issue, and we will be taking a citywide approach to meeting this challenge," Adams said Monday. "We must take actions to immediately stop the violence, and we must make long-term investments to keep it from returning. We must address the root causes of these challenges and help our young people on a better path long before they pick up a gun."

In addition to the slaying of NYPD officers Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27, Adams called on lawmakers to pass gun reform legislation.

"We need Washington to join us and act now to stop the flow of guns in New York City and cities like New York," he said.