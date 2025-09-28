Eric Adams Drops Out of NYC Mayoral Race

Mayor Eric Adams has abruptly ended his bid for re-election, bowing to mounting pressure to clear the field in a high-stakes effort to prevent socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani from winning City Hall, the New York Post reported Sunday afternoon.

The decision follows weeks of speculation about Adams’ political future. Polls placed him a distant fourth behind frontrunner Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

In a video statement obtained by The New York Post, Adams reflected on his tenure:

“It’s been an honor to be your mayor,” he said. “Although our successes… I know I cannot continue my campaign. I strongly encourage whoever takes over City Hall to continue what we’ve done.”

While declining to endorse another candidate, Adams issued pointed cautions about local government being used to “launder radical ideals” and criticized rivals for shifting positions on key issues.

He added that his public service would continue:

“Although this is the end of my campaign, this will not be the end of my public service. I will keep fighting for our city no matter what because I am a New Yorker.”

Adams’ decision comes after he faced intensifying calls to abandon his independent re-election bid. His campaign had been further clouded by a now-dismissed federal corruption case.

“Many are skeptical of me after my historical indictment,” Adams admitted in his statement.

In recent weeks, both the Trump administration and White House officials reportedly engaged in behind-the-scenes discussions with Adams and other candidates, seeking to consolidate opposition to Mamdani. At one point, insiders said Adams had been offered potential roles — including an ambassadorship — though those options ultimately fizzled.

With Adams out, polls suggest Cuomo has the strongest chance of defeating Mamdani in November — but only if the race narrows to a one-on-one contest. Sliwa, however, has vowed to remain the GOP nominee, while Cuomo continues as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the June Democratic primary.

Adams will still appear on the November 4 ballot, alongside fellow independent Jim Walden, who also suspended his campaign.