Report: Prosecutor Tried to Keep Adams Case Alive

Former New York federal prosecutor Danielle Sassoon tried to keep the criminal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams intact before resigning in protest over the circumstances, according to a report.

Politico reported that Sassoon prepared a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in an attempt to maintain control of the criminal charges rather than see the case dismissed, which she saw as a matter of political interference.

The Justice Department, under the direction of Bondi, announced in February that federal criminal charges were to be dropped against Adams, who was accused of taking bribes and accepting illegal campaign contributions.

Before the announcement, President Donald Trump said he believed Adams was unfairly treated by the Biden administration.

Through it all, Sassoon felt there was a case against Adams strong enough to at least prepare a communication to Bondi, Politico reported.

According to the report, the draft outlined many behind-the-scenes maneuvering surrounding the case. It's not known if the letter was even sent. Sassoon resigned from her post in mid-February, right after the DOJ announced the Adams case would be dismissed.