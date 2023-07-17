×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eric adams | appoints | edward caban | police commissioner | hispanic

NYC Mayor Names First Hispanic Police Commissioner

Monday, 17 July 2023 11:25 AM EDT

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday appointed Edward Caban as the city's police commissioner, making him the first Hispanic to hold the post in its 178-year history.

Adams, himself a former New York City police captain, introduced Caban, 55, as the city's police commissioner during a news conference at a precinct house in the Bronx, the New York City borough where Caban started his career as a rookie police officer in 1991.

Caban will head the largest police department in the United States, overseeing some 35,000 uniformed offices and 18,000 civilian employees.

Caban has served as acting police commissioner since Keechant Sewell resigned last month after serving 18 months in the job. She was the first woman to lead the department. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday appointed Edward Caban as the city's police commissioner, making him the first Hispanic to hold the post in its 178-year history.
eric adams, appoints, edward caban, police commissioner, hispanic
122
2023-25-17
Monday, 17 July 2023 11:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved