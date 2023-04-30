×
Tags: erdogan | isis leader | killed | turkey

Erdogan: ISIS Leader Killed in Turkish Operation

Sunday, 30 April 2023 05:59 PM EDT

Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi has been killed in a Turkish operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday, BNO News reported.

Erdogan said that al-Qurayshi had been "neutralized" in an operation carried out by the Turkish army on Saturday after "MIT (the National Intelligence Organization) has been tracking the so-called leader of Daesh, Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, for a long time."

The operation reportedly took place in Jindires, Syria, which is about 4 miles from the Turkish border.

Some reports indicated that a senior ISIS leader had blown himself up after being surrounded, according to BNO.

Sunday, 30 April 2023 05:59 PM
