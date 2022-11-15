×
Tags: erdogan | biden | meet

Erdogan, Biden Discuss Trade, Security at G20 Summit Meet: Turkish Presidency

biden and erdogan walk together
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, walks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 15. (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 09:40 AM EST

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed bilateral relations, including trade and security issues, on the sidelines of a G20 summit, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

It said Biden offered his condolences for those who died in a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, and told Erdogan that his administration would continue to support Turkey in its bid to procure F-16 fighter jets.

Biden also said Turkey is an important actor in Sweden's NATO accession bid, and thanked Erdogan for his role in the resumption of a grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency said. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


