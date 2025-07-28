You Must Read 'Epstein Scandal Is a Democrat One: We Name the Big Names'

Exclusive on Newsmax Platinum

This powerful Newsmax exposé uncovers what the mainstream media refuses to say — the Epstein scandal wasn't just a tragedy, it was deeply tied to some of the most powerful figures in the Democratic Party.

Available ONLY on Newsmax Platinum — Here's Why You Must Read It:

Discover how Jeffrey Epstein's closest political, financial, and social ties were overwhelmingly with high-profile Democrat leaders, not Republicans:

Bill Clinton's 26 Flights :

Former President Clinton flew on Epstein's private jet — the "Lolita Express" — over two dozen times. This article lays out the timeline and context.

: Former President Clinton flew on Epstein's private jet — the "Lolita Express" — over two dozen times. This article lays out the timeline and context. George Mitchell & Bill Richardson Named :

Learn how these top Democrat officials were associated with Epstein, and why they distanced themselves only after the media attention.

: Learn how these top Democrat officials were associated with Epstein, and why they distanced themselves only after the media attention. Leslie Wexner's Critical Role :

The billionaire who empowered Epstein's rise — and funneled influence and access — switched from Republican to backing progressive causes and Democrats.

: The billionaire who empowered Epstein's rise — and funneled influence and access — switched from Republican to backing progressive causes and Democrats. Leon Black's $158 Million to Epstein :

The billionaire Democrat donor and former Apollo CEO paid Epstein massive sums even after Epstein's 2008 conviction — why?

: The billionaire Democrat donor and former Apollo CEO paid Epstein massive sums even after Epstein's 2008 conviction — why? Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, and Harvard :

From LinkedIn's liberal co-founder to top Democrat economist Larry Summers, the scandal reaches into elite academic and donor circles.

: From LinkedIn's liberal co-founder to top Democrat economist Larry Summers, the scandal reaches into elite academic and donor circles. Ehud Barak's Suspicious Business Links:

The former Israeli prime minister and Democrat ally continued close dealings with Epstein long after his sex offender status was public.

Why This Story Matters:

The media buried this side of the Epstein saga — but Newsmax Platinum is bringing it to light.

this side of the Epstein saga — but Newsmax Platinum is bringing it to light. It's not just about salacious gossip — it's about understanding the real networks of power , influence, and who really protected Epstein .

, influence, and . The media is trying to focus the story on Donald Trump – but this story is, in fact, about the big media's cover-up of the Democratic ties to Epstein.

As America heads into a pivotal election year, knowing the truth about elite Democrat connections is more important than ever.

Why Newsmax Platinum Is Essential:

Unfiltered Truth :

Unlike CNN, MSNBC, and other mainstream outlets, Newsmax Platinum gives you the stories they spike.

: Unlike CNN, MSNBC, and other mainstream outlets, Newsmax Platinum gives you the stories they spike. Insider Access to the Trump World :

From behind-the-scenes Trump administration reporting to legal developments they won't touch elsewhere.

: From behind-the-scenes Trump administration reporting to legal developments they won't touch elsewhere. National Security Reporting :

Learn how America remains in real danger from China, Iran and Russia. This is not over.

: Learn how America remains in real danger from China, Iran and Russia. This is not over. No Big Tech, No Censorship :

Newsmax Platinum content is independent — we don't bow to the Silicon Valley narrative machine.

: Newsmax Platinum content is independent — we don't bow to the Silicon Valley narrative machine. Exclusive Investigative Journalism:

The kind of in-depth, sourced reporting that vanishes from legacy media — because it challenges their friends in power.

Don't Miss This Explosive Report.

Read "The Epstein Scandal Is a Democrat One" Today.

See It Here Now!

Only on Newsmax Platinum — where America's real stories are told.