You Must Read 'Epstein Scandal Is a Democrat One: We Name the Big Names'

Exclusive on Newsmax Platinum
This powerful Newsmax exposé uncovers what the mainstream media refuses to say — the Epstein scandal wasn't just a tragedy, it was deeply tied to some of the most powerful figures in the Democratic Party.
Available ONLY on Newsmax Platinum — Here's Why You Must Read It:
Discover how Jeffrey Epstein's closest political, financial, and social ties were overwhelmingly with high-profile Democrat leaders, not Republicans:
- Bill Clinton's 26 Flights:
Former President Clinton flew on Epstein's private jet — the "Lolita Express" — over two dozen times. This article lays out the timeline and context.
- George Mitchell & Bill Richardson Named:
Learn how these top Democrat officials were associated with Epstein, and why they distanced themselves only after the media attention.
- Leslie Wexner's Critical Role:
The billionaire who empowered Epstein's rise — and funneled influence and access — switched from Republican to backing progressive causes and Democrats.
- Leon Black's $158 Million to Epstein:
The billionaire Democrat donor and former Apollo CEO paid Epstein massive sums even after Epstein's 2008 conviction — why?
- Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, and Harvard:
From LinkedIn's liberal co-founder to top Democrat economist Larry Summers, the scandal reaches into elite academic and donor circles.
- Ehud Barak's Suspicious Business Links:
The former Israeli prime minister and Democrat ally continued close dealings with Epstein long after his sex offender status was public.
Why This Story Matters:
- The media buried this side of the Epstein saga — but Newsmax Platinum is bringing it to light.
- It's not just about salacious gossip — it's about understanding the real networks of power, influence, and who really protected Epstein.
- The media is trying to focus the story on Donald Trump – but this story is, in fact, about the big media's cover-up of the Democratic ties to Epstein.
As America heads into a pivotal election year, knowing the truth about elite Democrat connections is more important than ever.
Why Newsmax Platinum Is Essential:
- Unfiltered Truth:
Unlike CNN, MSNBC, and other mainstream outlets, Newsmax Platinum gives you the stories they spike.
- Insider Access to the Trump World:
From behind-the-scenes Trump administration reporting to legal developments they won't touch elsewhere.
- National Security Reporting:
Learn how America remains in real danger from China, Iran and Russia. This is not over.
- No Big Tech, No Censorship:
Newsmax Platinum content is independent — we don't bow to the Silicon Valley narrative machine.
- Exclusive Investigative Journalism:
The kind of in-depth, sourced reporting that vanishes from legacy media — because it challenges their friends in power.
Don't Miss This Explosive Report.
Read "The Epstein Scandal Is a Democrat One" Today.
See It Here Now!
Only on Newsmax Platinum — where America's real stories are told.
© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.