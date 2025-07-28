WATCH TV LIVE

You Must Read 'Epstein Scandal Is a Democrat One: We Name the Big Names'

The late Jeffrey Epstein and billionaire Bill Gates in side by side photos
The late Jeffrey Epstein and billionaire Bill Gates (Getty Images)

Monday, 28 July 2025 11:41 AM EDT

Exclusive on Newsmax Platinum

This powerful Newsmax exposé uncovers what the mainstream media refuses to say — the Epstein scandal wasn't just a tragedy, it was deeply tied to some of the most powerful figures in the Democratic Party.

Available ONLY on Newsmax Platinum — Here's Why You Must Read It:

Discover how Jeffrey Epstein's closest political, financial, and social ties were overwhelmingly with high-profile Democrat leaders, not Republicans:

  • Bill Clinton's 26 Flights:
    Former President Clinton flew on Epstein's private jet — the "Lolita Express" — over two dozen times. This article lays out the timeline and context.
  • George Mitchell & Bill Richardson Named:
    Learn how these top Democrat officials were associated with Epstein, and why they distanced themselves only after the media attention.
  • Leslie Wexner's Critical Role:
    The billionaire who empowered Epstein's rise — and funneled influence and access — switched from Republican to backing progressive causes and Democrats.
  • Leon Black's $158 Million to Epstein:
    The billionaire Democrat donor and former Apollo CEO paid Epstein massive sums even after Epstein's 2008 conviction — why?
  • Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, and Harvard:
    From LinkedIn's liberal co-founder to top Democrat economist Larry Summers, the scandal reaches into elite academic and donor circles.
  • Ehud Barak's Suspicious Business Links:
    The former Israeli prime minister and Democrat ally continued close dealings with Epstein long after his sex offender status was public.

Why This Story Matters:

  • The media buried this side of the Epstein saga — but Newsmax Platinum is bringing it to light.
  • It's not just about salacious gossip — it's about understanding the real networks of power, influence, and who really protected Epstein.
  • The media is trying to focus the story on Donald Trump – but this story is, in fact, about the big media's cover-up of the Democratic ties to Epstein.

As America heads into a pivotal election year, knowing the truth about elite Democrat connections is more important than ever.

Why Newsmax Platinum Is Essential:

  • Unfiltered Truth:
    Unlike CNN, MSNBC, and other mainstream outlets, Newsmax Platinum gives you the stories they spike.
  • Insider Access to the Trump World:
    From behind-the-scenes Trump administration reporting to legal developments they won't touch elsewhere.
  • National Security Reporting:
    Learn how America remains in real danger from China, Iran and Russia. This is not over.
  • No Big Tech, No Censorship:
    Newsmax Platinum content is independent — we don't bow to the Silicon Valley narrative machine.
  • Exclusive Investigative Journalism:
    The kind of in-depth, sourced reporting that vanishes from legacy media — because it challenges their friends in power.

Don't Miss This Explosive Report.

Read "The Epstein Scandal Is a Democrat One" Today.

See It Here Now!
Only on Newsmax Platinum — where America's real stories are told.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
