House Dems Push for Probe Into Handling of Epstein Files

House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee are demanding a probe into the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein documents.

"We must submit to public scrutiny President Trump's and MAGA's longstanding claims about the Epstein files, new questions as to whether President Trump himself has something to hide, whether he is keeping damaging information secret to protect other individuals or to maintain future blackmail leverage over public and private actors or, perhaps the simplest explanation, whether President Trump and his Administration magnified and disseminated groundless Epstein conspiracy theories for purposes of political gain which they are now desperately trying to disavow and dispel," the Democrats, led by Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., wrote to chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

“Holding a public hearing at which these officials testify should go a long way toward restoring some public trust in the integrity of federal law enforcement,” they added.

Other Democrat lawmakers who signed the letter include Jerry Nadler, Steve Cohen, Eric Swalwell, Zoe Lofgren, Henry Johnson, Pramila Jayapal, Ted Lieu, J. Luis Correa, Becca Balint, Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Deborah Ross, Mary Scanlon, Lucy McBath, Jared Moskowitz, Dan Goldman, Joseph Neguse, Jesus Garcia, and Jasmine Crockett.

Trump on Saturday defended Attorney General Pam Bondi amid backlash over how the Justice Department handled the investigation into the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged clientele.



