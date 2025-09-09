EPA Drops Red Tape Energy and AI Project Entanglements

The EPA has eliminated some Clean Air Act construction regulations that the department considered obstacles to "innovation and growth."

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin described the changes in a release made available to Newsmax: "We are continuing to fix this broken system," he said.

Zeldin added, "Today's guidance is another step to allow the buildout of essential power generation, data centers, and manufacturing projects that will bring about America's Golden Age."

The rule change eliminates previous government requirements for major construction projects to submit what amounted to a permission slip for regulators to approve projects that require emissions units.

The EPA release on the change noted that it involves preconstruction permitting requirements and adds clarity for projects involving the buildout of essential power generation and reshoring of manufacturing. That means faster completion with less review and fewer regulations.

In February, Zeldin wrote that this change was in the works and intended to support energy production sites, while also assisting the new Trump administration's push to develop a network of Artificial Intelligence (AI) centers, which are energy-hungry but still require maintaining environmental protections.

"Streamlining these processes, while partnering with businesses to follow the necessary steps to safeguard our environment, will incentivize investment in our economy and create American jobs," he said.

Zeldin also said the U.S. auto industry can expect the EPA to remove cumbersome regulations to help revive auto production on American soil.

"Under President [Donald] Trump, we will bring back American auto jobs and invest in domestic manufacturing to revitalize a quintessential American industry."