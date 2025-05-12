WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: epa | employees | joyce howell | scientists | research | opportunities | jobs

EPA Scientists Told to Apply to New Jobs Within Agency

By    |   Monday, 12 May 2025 07:33 PM EDT

Joyce Howell, the executive vice president of the union representing the Environmental Protection Agency's employees, says scientists in the ORD [the Office of Research and Development] were told to apply to new jobs and informed "these are your opportunities," reports the Hill.

The report comes a week after the EPA announced it would split up ORD, the agency's main arm devoted to scientific research.

Howell said if the rest of the jobs are lost, the EPA could be losing not only "independent science" but also the "expertise" of those staffers.

An EPA spokesperson told the Hill that "all EPA employees were provided this opportunity via an internal hiring authority."

"The May 2 announcement was the next phase of organizational improvements and part of a larger, comprehensive effort to restructure the entire agency," the spokesperson added.

"The Office of Research and Development was not part of this announcement. EPA's Talent Hub went live Friday night (May 2) with new and open positions in offices impacted by this phase of reorganization … All EPA employees are eligible to apply," continued the email.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Joyce Howell, the executive vice president of the union representing the Environmental Protection Agency's employees, says scientists in the ORD [the Office of Research and Development] were told to apply to new jobs and informed "these are your opportunities."
epa, employees, joyce howell, scientists, research, opportunities, jobs
181
2025-33-12
Monday, 12 May 2025 07:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved