Iranian Commander: 'Enriched Materials in Safe Places'

A senior commander in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that "all enriched materials" have been transferred to safe places amid the military conflict with Israel, Jamaran News reported Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei purportedly made the comments in an interview with the Students News Network in Iran.

"Important news from Mohsen Rezaei: All enriched materials have been transferred and are in safe places We do not want the war to last long, but we must punish the aggressor in a way that will prevent him from daring to attack the nation again," the Jamaran post to X read.

It's not clear from where and to where Iran transferred its enriched uranium. Iran stores its enriched uranium at its Natanz and Fordow fuel enrichment plants and at Isfahan, according to reports.

Israel has struck Natanz repeatedly as well as Isfahan so far, but the Fordow plant is underground, and the Israelis do not possess a bunker-buster bomb. Damage to Natanz and Isfahan has been reported as significant; Iran has said it was limited.

President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing whether to join the Israeli offensive and using a bunker-buster bomb on Fordow. The White House said Thursday that Trump will take two weeks to make the decision.