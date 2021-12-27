George W. Bush Congratulates Enes Kanter Freedom on Attaining US Citizenship

Former president George W. Bush congratulated Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter Freedom on becoming an American citizen.

In a letter dated December 6th, Bush wrote, “[C]ongratulations on becoming a United States citizen. I appreciate your commitment to the founding ideals of Our Nation. America is a great land of freedom and opportunity. We are blessed by the diversity of our citizens, and I encourage you to embrace this chance to add to our country’s proud heritage. Laura and I send our best wishes. May God bless you, and may God bless America.”

Freedom shared a picture of the letter on Twitter Monday.

Freedom formally became a U.S. citizen last month and tweeted a video of his citizenship oath ceremony, and wrote “I am proud to be an American. Greatest nation in the world. The Land of the free, and home of the brave.”

Freedom has consistently condemned China for its human rights violations against Uyghurs, Tibetans and the people of Hong Kong, as well as American companies for “turning a blind eye toward human rights abuses in China.”

In October, the Chinese Communist Party banned streaming of Celtics games due to Freedom’s condemnations of the CCP’s treatment of the Uyghurs.